Driver headed to trial in Route 30 crash that killed 2

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – An ambulance service driver is headed to trial for a four-vehicle crash on Route 30 that killed his passenger and another driver last year.

A district judge on Wednesday found enough evidence against 21-year-old Jeffrey R. Gable to forward all charges to Lancaster County Court, according to court records.

The district attorney’s office says Gable was speeding and veered into oncoming traffic before striking a car head-on in Salisbury Township.

The Oct. 7 crash killed Doris Waltz, a 60-year-old passenger in Gable’s van, and 43-year-old Jason Oswald of Manheim Township, the driver of the oncoming car. Waltz, who was in a wheelchair in the rear passenger area, was being transported to a nursing home.

Police determined Gable was going 64 mph before the crash. The section of Route 30 is posted at 45 mph.

Gable, of Mohnton, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, and four summary violations.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13.

