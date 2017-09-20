Chambersburg Area School District holds public meeting to address tension in high school

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Last week the Chambersburg Area School District cancelled the high school team’s football game against Red Lion after a Snapchat read that there was going to be a shooting at the event.

Students and parents say there have been other problems since the new school year began.

The principal says there have been ten fights at the high school and the district only has three police officers in the district, which has 17 schools and more than 10,000 students.

The district says there are a lot of factors in play, including race relations and bullying.

Pennsylvania State Police were called in to provide help. Sgt. William Slayton says he has been in contact with the governor’s office, Anti Defamation League and the Human Relations Commission.

“We are going to come back and provide cultural diversity training,” said Slayton. “We want to make sure students, faculty and staff have the training so these problems can be minimized.”

On Tuesday afternoon, students in grades 9-12 talked about the problems in the school with Slayton. Parents had an opportunity to discuss their concerns Tuesday evening at the high school auditorium.

Slayton says they will continue to work with the district on other issues including bullying. He says they will have another public forum in the near future to keep the conversation going.

