Brand York! A Bustling Downtown Community

Published:

Art, food, entertainment, and history—downtown York has it all!

“We feel we’re at a position in Downtown York where we’re built a great tourism attraction and we’re ready to spread the word about the amazing dining, shopping, history, and activities to tourists,” tells Meagan Feeser of Downtown Inc.

The city is looking to share your experiences of York with the world!

“Join us and NorthStar on Tuesday, September 26 at 5:30pm at the Capitol Theatre for a live PowerPoint presentation given by the NorthStar team for the purposes of educating the public on the branding process we are undertaking and to learn how you can #ShareYourYorkPA to give your input to this project!”

Learn more online at www.brandyorkpa.com

