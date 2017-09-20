3 juveniles arrested after rocks thrown from overpass

HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police say three juveniles have been arrested in connection with rocks thrown from an overpass above Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania that damaged several vehicles.

State police said the three have been charged with propulsion of missiles, simple assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Police in Berks County said one of the rocks thrown from an overpass in Upper Tulpehocken Township early Sunday was big enough to damage the undercarriage of one car.

In 2014, an Ohio teacher was badly injured by a rock dropped from an overpass onto her family’s car on Interstate 80. Four teenagers were arrested.

In 2003, a woman was killed by an 18-pound chunk of ice thrown off a Whitehall Township bridge. A 15-year-old youth was found delinquent of third-degree murder in juvenile court.