York hosts National Welcoming Week

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York and the YMCA of York are celebrating National Welcoming Week for a third year.

The event runs from Sept. 15-24 and includes a week of activities focused on unity and embracing people of diverse backgrounds.

Mayor Kim Bracey signed a proclamation naming York a “Welcoming City” on Monday.

Craig Wolf, the YMCA’s director of community services, says he believes the event is a great way for residents to get to know immigrants in the community. He also believes it’s an event that can create unity among the immigrants who live in the area.

The owner of Gusa by Victoria is a Kenyan-born mother and wife. She moved to York four years ago and opened her clothing and art shop downtown last year.

Victoria says she is a proud city resident and has received nothing but support since she opened her store doors. Her shop is the first stop on the Pedicab tour that runs Thursday. The goal is to introduce people to different local shops run by global citizens.

For a full list of Welcoming Week activities, visit http://www.yorkcity.org/welcoming-week-2017/