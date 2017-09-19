Wolf says time running out on budget deal before downgrade

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania state government has less than two weeks to end a budget stalemate before the state’s battered credit rating gets another downgrade and he must delay more payments for lack of cash.

Wolf said Tuesday morning that he believes that leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities are on board with getting a deal done and signed by Oct. 1.

Wolf spoke during regularly scheduled appearances on KDKA-AM and KQV-AM in Pittsburgh.

With cash running low, Wolf has delayed $1.7 billion in payments while state lawmakers quarrel for a third month over patching a projected $2 billion-plus deficit in a $32 billion budget bill they passed June 30.

Wolf says credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s is giving Wolf and lawmakers more time to get a budget deal.

