Regulators give Atlantic Sunrise OK to build pipeline

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

CONESTOGA, Pa. (AP) – Federal regulators have given final approval to a company planning a contested $3 billion pipeline to carry natural gas from northeastern Pennsylvania to Southern states.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued the notice on Friday for 197-mile stretch of the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline in Pennsylvania.

Climate activists, including a group of nuns who allowed activists to build an outdoor chapel on the proposed pipeline route, had challenged the project.

Christopher Stockton, a spokesman for parent company Williams Partners, says work will likely begin the week of Sept. 25. That’s because the project’s contractor needs time to prepare the site and mobilize equipment.

Lancaster Against Pipelines, the activist group that built the chapel, have vowed to protect it.

