Ranks grow in race to replace Barletta in US House seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The ranks of people who are trying to succeed U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta are growing.

On Tuesday, Berwick borough councilman Andrew Shecktor said he’s dropping his candidacy for U.S. Senate and instead will run for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s 11th District seat.

Also announcing this week for the Republican nomination was state House Rep. Stephen Bloom from Cumberland County. Already running is former state Revenue Secretary Daniel Meuser of Luzerne County.

Running for the Democratic nomination is Alan Howe, an Air Force veteran who lives in Carlisle.

Barletta isn’t running for a fifth term in the U.S. House, and instead is running for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in next year’s election.

The 11th District stretches from Shippensburg in southcentral Pennsylvania some 140 miles to rural northeastern Pennsylvania.