Police: Woman groped at Newberry Township shopping center

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for information regarding an incident where a stranger groped a woman in the parking lot of the Newberry Pointe Shopping Plaza on Saturday.

The woman told police the unknown man walked up to her car, grabbed the steering wheel through an open window, and told her that she was very attractive. She said he repeatedly propositioned her, and when she rejected his advances, he became upset and grabbed her breast, according to a news release from Newberry Township police.

The woman drove away as the man hung onto her vehicle.

The incident occurred around 5:48 p.m.

The man was described as heavy set and in his mid-40’s, about 5’8″ tall, with curly sandy brown hair. He was wearing a gray muscle shirt and may have been driving a small silver or gray newer model car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-938-2608.

