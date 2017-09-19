Police release video in connection to shooting investigation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Springettsbury Township Police Department has released surveillance video in an ongoing shooting investigation.

The video, according to police, shows people who are of interest in the case and may have knowledge of the shooting.

Police responded around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 800 block of Bonneview Road for the shooting. A victim was left with several gunshot wounds.

Anyone able to identify the people or vehicles involved in the surveillance video is asked to call the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525 or submit a tip at yorkcrimestoppers.com.

