HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say two people are dead after a shooting in Swatara Township this morning.

The suspected shooter is among the deceased, police told ABC27 News.

The incident in the 5900 block of Canyon Road was reported at 11:30 a.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.