Penn State Health: Lower-Body Pain Webchat

Doctors from Penn State Health are here to tell us about some of the latest technology in treating chronic lower-body pain.

It is called dorsal root ganglion stimulation, or DRG stimulation. The DRG is an enlarged segment of the nerve just outside the spine and it is the location where abnormal pain sensations are generated. Electrical stimulation of the DRG of different nerves in the low back can be performed to block nerve-related pain arising in the abdomen, groin, and lower extremities.

