North Cornwall homes evacuated for gas leak

By Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – About 90 people were told to leave their North Cornwall Township homes after a natural gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

UGI said a contractor working at a Northwood Court home struck a gas line around 1 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated homes on Northwood Court, Furnace Court, South 22nd Street, and Walnut Street.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 3 p.m.

