Judge blocks Penn State fraternity’s request for video

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. Beta Theta Pi fraternity members are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A judge has ruled against a Pennsylvania State University fraternity seeking to retrieve video recording equipment that was seized in the death investigation of a pledge.

Beta Theta Pi had requested the return of its in-house surveillance video from the night Timothy Piazza was critically injured. A judge has ruled that prosecutors are entitled to keep the equipment because it is evidence.

Prosecutors say some of the fraternity’s equipment has been sent to the FBI in order to recover more images.

Piazza died in February after drinking vodka and beer at a series of drinking stations at the now-closed Beta Theta Pi house and then falling head-first down the basement stairs.

Fourteen members of the fraternity currently face misdemeanor charges in the case.

