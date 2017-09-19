Jose sits close today, summer hangs tough through the weekend

Hurricane Jose continues to sit just off the east coast and will churn up rough surf from New Jersey up through New England today. Coastal areas can expect rainy and breezy conditions too through tomorrow. Locally, partly sunny skies will be the rule today after some morning fog burns off. Much of the day will be dry, but a few stray showers could pop-up from the outer bands of Jose this afternoon. The best chance for the most clouds and a pop-up shower or two will be over eastern areas. Highs today will be warm, near 80 degrees, and humidity will be noticeable too. As Jose pulls away from the coast later today, skies will clear slightly and it will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the mid 60s.

A large ridge of high pressure rounds out the week into next weekend bringing unseasonable warmth and a lot of sunshine. For tomorrow, this means dry air helps to clear out the sky and then sunshine builds into the Commonwealth for a long stretch of days. This area of high pressure will also play a large role in the steering winds over the Atlantic Ocean. There is still a possibility that the remnants of Jose could circle back and bring us more cloud cover by early next week. At the same time, some models show Hurricane Maria heading north along the same path that Jose just took. There is plenty of uncertainty by next week, but for now we will keep this upcoming weekend dry and sunny. If the hurricanes stay out to sea, and models indicate they will at this point, we can expect sunny and summer-like weather into early next week with high temperatures in the mid 80s! Enjoy! If the forecast changes, we’ll let you know.