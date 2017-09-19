Harvest of the Arts Festival: Artist Gay Foltz

The Downtown Carlisle Association is preparing to host the 36th Annual M&T Bank Harvest of the Arts Festival in Downtown Carlisle this Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 5 pm.

We’ll be checking in with them all week in anticipation for the event! Today, we’re featuring the core inspiration of the festival—art!

Gay Foltz has been carving wood for over 30 years. She is a studio artist at the Village Artisan in Boiling Springs PA and a member of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen. We’ll take a look at some of her work and learn more about the festival!