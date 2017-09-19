Fired employee gets prison for stalking company rep

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in state prison for making dozens of threatening phone calls years after he was fired from a Manheim Township company.

Lewis T. Watkins, 61, was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to a term of three to 10 years.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said Judge Margaret Miller ordered the sentence after Watkins made statements of how he still deserves certain pieces of information from the company.

Watkins was convicted in June on misdemeanor counts of stalking and terroristic threats.

Prosecutors said he made the threatening calls in September and October 2016 to the company’s human resources director, who was not an employee when Watkins was fired in 2012.

Watkins threatened to show up at the business or the victim’s home and do something to “make the news,” and he repeatedly said he had “nothing whatsoever to lose,” the district attorney’s office said.

The company had to increase security, and it hired private guards to watch the victim’s home.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.