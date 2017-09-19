Experts suggest proactive approach after Equifax data breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An estimated 140 million Americans may be affected by the Equifax data breach.

Personal information including social security numbers, credit card numbers, birth dates and addresses may have been accessed.

John Sancenito, a security expert with Information Network Associates in Harrisburg, says he found out his information may have been compromised, and he suggests that people should not assume their information is safe.

“These days you have to do what you can to protect yourself,” said Sancenito. “Monitor your credit or you can call the three agencies, and have them freeze your credit.”

Sancenito says you can also request that your identity needs to be verified before credit is issued in your name.

Equifax is suggesting that customers sign up for credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

“You may be signing a waiver that will prevent you from taking part in a future class action suit,” said Sancenito. “Consumers need to take that into consideration before they sign off.”

For more information or to check whether you were affected, visit equifaxsecurity2017.com. You will need to provide your last name and the last six digits of your social security number.

