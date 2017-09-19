Chambersburg High School holding parent meeting in response to shooting threat

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday night parents can learn more about what is going on at Chambersburg High School.

Reports of fights, stemming from racial tensions, led the school to cancel the football game last week and hundreds of students left school early.

Administrators say there is currently no threat to students but last week, a shooting was threatened on Snapchat.

The threat alluding to a shooting at the football game or during the school day, according to school officials.

Students were allowed to leave school early and the football game was cancelled and forfeited.

According to students, fights break out frequently at Chambersburg High School.

School officials are holding an assembly on Tuesday to address the issue with students.

Parents are invited to a meeting Tuesday night, led by the State Police Heritage Commander.

District leaders say Tuesday’s event is for parents and guardians only, it begins at 6 p.m. at the high school.