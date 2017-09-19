Brown, murky water commonplace in Perry County neighborhood

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents in Perry County have formed a group to fix decades-long water problems in their neighborhood.

Photos show murky, brown water coming out of sink and bathtub faucets. People say the issue has been going on in Penn Township since some people moved into the Sunshine Hill neighborhood in the 60s.

Velma Whittlinger, who moved into Sunshine Hill in 1976, received a phone message from the township on Tuesday. from Penn Township.

“They have bottled water, I guess, up in the municipal building, if people want to get it,” Whittlinger said.

A water main break nearby led to a boil water advisory in Sunshine Hill. It’s been in effect since the weekend.

“That happens when it’s turned off,” said Whittlinger, who admits she’s used to this. “Then, it comes back on and it’ll be brown or black when it goes through the system.”

Some of her neighbors have taken pictures and are now forming a group called the Sunshine Hill Water Action Group. They’re calling on the Penn Township Municipal Authority to find a permanent fix to their water woes.

The municipal authority bought the failing Sunshine Hill Water System in 1996, but the authority also failed to find funds to update infrastructure that was built around the 50’s.fifties.

“It’s such a small authority,” township supervisor Pam Huss said. “We’re rural. Mostly everybody has wells and their own sewage.”

The township supervisors operate separately from the municipal authority but have been urging the authority to pursue a buyout.

“We need to find someone to come in and take this over and do right,” said Huss, who mentioned a few opportunities that fell through.

For now, the township is using emergency funds to buy water for more than 100 affected homes. affected.

“They’re going to be on a boil water advisory at least until Friday,” Huss said. “This has gone on for decades and we need to fix it, no matter what it takes.”

Residents plan to attend the municipal authority meeting at the township building on Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning at 7 p.m.

