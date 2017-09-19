Baby boomers: The “greediest generation?”

Somebody’s gotta pay for all those unicorns. Fiscal watchdogs say baby boomers just gave Pennsylvania’s pension reform “can” a swift kick down the road, and the younger generations are stuck with the tab.

Eric Epstein from Rock the Capital and pension reform advocate Barry Shutt join Dennis Owens and Amanda St. Hilaire for this week’s episode of On Deadline. They talk about how state pension debt affects you, your family, and your money (whether you realize it or not). They also explore why the issue contributes to Pennsylvania’s “brain drain” and the erosion of the middle class, and Shutt explains why he’s asking lawmakers to take his money (sort of).

