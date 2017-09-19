AG names targets in national probe of opioid makers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s attorney general says eight drug makers and distributors are the targets of a multi-state investigation into the sale and marketing of prescription opioids.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said investigators are seeking documents and information about business practices from OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, Endo International, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva’s U.S. subsidiary, Cephalon, manufactures many generic opioids.

Three drug distributors named in the investigation – AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson – are responsible for distributing nearly 90 percent of the nation’s opioids, Shapiro said.

Shapiro said the investigation announced in June now involves 41 attorneys general. The states are looking into what role drug companies may have played in creating or prolonging the opioid epidemic.

“We have the resources, expertise and legal authority to take on this fight, and we aren’t letting up,” Shapiro said in a statement. “We’re following the evidence wherever it leads so we can change behavior and save lives. Make no mistake: if the law was broken, this team will find it, and we will take action to change the course of this epidemic.”