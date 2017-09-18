York Fair comes to a close

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Another York Fair has come to an end.

“Things just fold up these days,” said Gary Wallick, a longtime fair visitor. “Back when I was young, you had to take things apart, piece by piece. It’s still a lot of hardwork though.”

Wallick says he enjoys taking photos of crews taking down rides and food stands.

Cleanup for the 10-day fair is expected to take days.

“It is quite an undertaking when you put together the city of York Fair,” said Mike Froehlich, general manager of the fair. “It appears and now it disappears.”

Although an official attendance number won’t be released until Tuesday, it’s safe to say attendees this year were in the hundreds of thousands.

Some of those operating rides and games at the fair traveled from overseas.

“So I’m actually from South Africa, I’m part of a crew from South Africa,” said Storm Newman.

Newman says working with an agency called Fair Play is what brought her to work at fairs throughout the U.S.

“I have to say that a misconception is that Americans are unfriendly, which is not true at all,” said Newman. “I have met some really cool, friendly people out here.”

Newman’s next stop is at a fair in Richmond, Virginia.

As far as York Fair 2018, planning is already in underway.

“We had a very successful fair,” said Froehlich. “We’re just in the process of trying to get some recaps. And trying to pull some information together.”

