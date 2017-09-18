Woman reports assault, robbery in Midtown Harrisburg

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman told police that another woman attacked and robbed her in the Midtown neighborhood early Sunday.

Police officers were called to the area of Green and Herr streets around 12:30 a.m. The victim told them she was knocked to the ground and robbed of her phone and wallet by a woman she did not recognize.

The victim was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment of facial injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 717-255-3170.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s