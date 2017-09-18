Woman injured in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 22-year-old woman told police she was shot early Sunday while walking near Rodney Park.

The woman was treated at Lancaster General Hospital for a gunshot wound to her shoulder. Police said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers had been called to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Third Street around 3:45 a.m. The officers found shell casings on the ground but no one at the scene.

The woman, a Manheim Township resident, later turned up at the hospital’s emergency room. Police said she was taken there in a private vehicle.

She told investigators she had just left a friend’s house. She believed the shots had been fired from an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lowe at 717-735-3411 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.

Callers do not have to give their names.

