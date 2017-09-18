Weekend vehicle entries reported to Washington Township police

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Washington Township police are encouraging residents to lock their vehicles and secure items inside them after several reported vehicle entries over the weekend.

Vehicle entries were reported in the areas of Mentzer Gap and Fish and Game roads.

Police advise that many times locked vehicles will be bypassed by those looking to steal.

Victims should make a police report by calling 717-762-1145.

