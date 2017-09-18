University eyes classroom space in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania university is looking to expand in the capital city.

Philadelphia-based Eastern University has proposed renovating the basement of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center into three classrooms, a dining area, and an emergency operations center for the city.

The plan includes updates to restrooms, the courtyard, and IT offices.

The project has an estimated cost of at least $600,000 and would take about six months to complete. Eastern University would pay for it.

The proposal still needs the approval of the city council. Members planned to address it during a workshop on Wednesday.

