Three Mile Island begins refueling outage

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Mile Island operators have started what could be the nuclear power plant’s last refueling outage.

Unit 1 was removed from service after midnight Sunday. Technicians plan to replace nearly a third of the reactor’s onsite fuel and perform inspections and maintenance.

Exelon Generation has told the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that it will permanently cease power operations at TMI on or about September 30, 2019.

Exelon announced the closure in May after TMI again failed to sell its electricity to the mid-Atlantic power grid for the 2020-2021 planning year.

The company is seeking a financial rescue from Pennsylvania lawmakers.

