Thousands call Pennsylvania addiction hotline in first year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly one year after Gov. Tom Wolf launched a toll-free hotline for addicts to get help, officials say it’s been a success in getting those seeking help into treatment.

Since launching in November, the hotline has seen more than 15,500 calls.

About 50 percent of the calls have resulted in a direct connection to treatment.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, callers have ranged from people seeking detox facilities to looking for help in order to avoid a recovery relapse.

“About a third of the individuals that work as call center agents at our hotline are certified recovery specialists,” said DDAP Acting Secretary Jennifer Smith. “Which means, they have lived experience. So, these are individuals who really know what it’s like to suffer from addiction.”

Anyone looking for help can call the statewide toll-free hotline at 1-800-622-HELP. Calls are answered 24/7.

