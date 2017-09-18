This Week in Pennsylvania – Sunday, Sept. 17

On “This Week in Pennsylvania,” state House lawmakers return to Harrisburg and pass a budget revenue plan. We look at the package, the pushback against it, and the lawsuit filed over the whole process.

Plus, are voters choosing the candidates or are candidates choosing voters? The push to change the way political boundaries are drawn.

We also sit down with Andy Ott, President and CEO of PJM, the organization that coordinates the movement of electricity in 13 states – including Pennsylvania – and the District of Columbia. PJM made headlines in 2014 when many people saw their electricity bills skyrocket up to 400 percent, and the PUC accused PJM of allowing it to happen.

What is PJM doing to make sure it doesn’t happen again?