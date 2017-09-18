Teen injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old shot in the city Sunday night is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

The teen was found lying in the front yard of a home in the 1300 block of North 14th Street around 9:15 p.m. after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

The teen told the officers he heard gunshots and began running across the street. He said he became light-headed and collapsed in the yard. He had been shot multiple times in his lower body, police said.

Several vehicles in the area had damage from gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-7262 or 717-255-3170.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

