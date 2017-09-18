Team Scott Inspire: Facing Adversity with Leadership

Team Scott Inspire brings a charitable purpose to unite the community as one family with a desire to inspire kindness, while actively supporting students that are overcoming adversity to stay in school.

It’s a community effort to provide positive leadership, motivation, and support to students in high school that are facing adversity in their life, but are committed to achieving success.

Team Scott is holding Lunch and Learn program every other month where community leaders come and speak to students, lunch is provided, and students receive a resource bag to help them stay focused on education.

To learn more, or even sponsor a student, visit their website at www.teamscottinspire.com.

