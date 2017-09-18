State cops: 3 vehicles hit with rocks thrown off overpasses

HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) – State police say they’re investigating after three vehicles were hit with rocks thrown from two overpasses above Interstate 78 in eastern Pennsylvania.

The first incident happened about 3 a.m. Saturday in Upper Bern Township. That’s where troopers from the Hamburg barracks say a tractor-trailer’s windshield was struck by a rock thrown from the Mountain Road overpass.

About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, two vehicles were hit by rocks tossed from the Power Drive overpass in Upper Tulpehocken Township. The windshields on two cars were damaged by rocks, and other damage was done to the cars, too.

Police didn’t report any injuries.

