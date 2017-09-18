Roadwork on East Market Street, Route 462, in York County to begin Monday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A heads up to some area drivers as roadwork is starts Monday on a major Central Pennsylvania road. PennDOT warns you to allow extra time or find an alternate route if you travel there at night.

Colorful orange lines mark the spots on East Market Street, also known as Route 462, where roadwork will begin.

“In that area, it needs it really bad,” Juliann Kirchoff said as she sat on her bicycle.

That area is where Kirchoff likes to ride her bicycle to maintain her 120-pound weight loss.

“To have them come and tear up everything, it’s going to be really inconvenient because when I get off and come home, I’m ready for my bicycle ride,” Kirchoff said.

“Initially, we’ll be working with clearing some drainage pipes and removing the inlet tops making them a little more bike friendly, as well as the curb cuts for the ADA,” said Mike Crochunis, spokesperson with PennDOT.

Then crews will resurface a 2.3-mile section of the road and extend the left-turn lane onto Memory Lane. The project is expected to cost $2.3 million.

PennDOT says this project on a highly-traveled road is well overdue.

“We have some pretty beat up pavement and a lot of potholes in this stretch,” Crochunis said. “It’s at the stage where and maintenance has just been patching it together. Our maintenance forces have just been concrete patching.”

The roadwork will happen from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project runs from Route 24 in Springettsbury Township to the York City line.

“Past 24 it’s very needed. There’s potholes, and if you don’t hold onto your steering wheel, sometimes the steering wheel can get away from you,” Kirchoff said.

The project is expected to be completed in July of 2018.