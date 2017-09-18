Police investigating crop, equipment damage in Warwick Township

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Damage to crops and construction equipment is under investigation in a Lancaster County community.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the damage was reported in the 900 block of Brunnerville Road in Warwick Township.

More than $1,000 in crop damage is under investigation after a vehicle was driven through fields.

Police believe a Volkswagen vehicle was involved.

Aside from damage to crops, more than $400 in damage to construction equipment was reported in the form of broken windows on the cab of a crane.

Witnesses reported to police several juveniles were in the area on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this criminal mischief is asked to call Officer Mitchell Naumann with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.

