Police: Arson suspects part of group that shot homes, cars with BB gun

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve identified three people suspected of damaging more than 30 York County homes and cars with a BB gun during the last two months.

Two of the suspects were arrested Saturday for a barn fire in the 800 block of Locust Street in East Manchester Township on May 21. The barn and its contents were a complete loss.

Charges filed against the pair include arson, criminal mischief, and theft.

Additional charges are pending for the BB gun damage to homes and vehicles in Manchester, Mount Wolf, East Manchester Township, and Newberry Township.

The suspects have not been identified.

