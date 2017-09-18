PA Prostate Cancer Coalition: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. It’s important to know that 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and that early detection is key to living a long and healthy life after prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer, when detected early, is a very treatable disease.  The survival rate for prostate cancer diagnosed when it is still contained within the prostate is almost 100%.  Unfortunately, since early prostate cancer does not have any symptoms, men can be diagnosed with advanced, or metastatic, prostate cancer. The survival rate for advanced prostate cancer dips down to almost 30%.

It’s important that we educate men and the women who love them about prostate cancer and early detection, because it does save lives.

On Friday, September 22 at 6pm, the Coalition will put on their 10th annual ZERO Run/Walk at City Island. Register at www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/harrisburg

Learn more online at www.PAProstateCancer.org

