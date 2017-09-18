Man sought for robbery at Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of robbing a kiosk in the Capital City Mall last week.

Lower Allen Township police said the man threatened an employee with a blue knife as he took several items of jewelry from the Piercing Pagoda.

The robbery occurred Friday around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the man, who was wearing a Staple Pigeon hooded sweater, a gray hat, and dark colored jeans.

They also released photos of the jewelry stolen.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Lower Allen police at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477.

