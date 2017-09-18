Man charged with stealing from vehicles in Ephrata

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Ephrata Police Department)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata police have charged a man accused of stealing from unlocked vehicles last week.

Jonathan W. McWilliams, 29, of Ephrata, entered five unlocked vehicles during overnight hours on Thursday in the areas of Michael Court and East Main Street, according to police.

A total of $950 in property was taken, most of which police say they recovered at McWilliams’ residence.

McWilliams was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

