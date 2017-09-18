Man charged after child, 2, found along road alone

TERRE HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was arrested after a 2-year-old child in his care was found wandering by a road, police said.

Jeremy L. Zimmerman, 35, of Terre Hill, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

East Earl Township police said the child was unsupervised and standing – in the rain – along the 100 block of West Main Street in the borough on Sunday.

Zimmerman was arraigned before a district judge and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

