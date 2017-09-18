Man charged after child, 2, found along road alone

By Published: Updated:
Jeremy L. Zimmerman (East Earl Township Police Department)

TERRE HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was arrested after a 2-year-old child in his care was found wandering by a road, police said.

Jeremy L. Zimmerman, 35, of Terre Hill, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

East Earl Township police said the child was unsupervised and standing – in the rain – along the 100 block of West Main Street in the borough on Sunday.

Zimmerman was arraigned before a district judge and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s