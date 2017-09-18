Man accused of entering woman’s home while she slept

(Penbrook Borough Police Department)

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested last week following a burglary last month in Penbrook.

According to Penbrook police, Patrick Williams, 28, is accused of entering a woman’s home while she slept.

Williams is also accused of threatening the victim to convince her not to contact police.

Police arrested Williams on Tuesday and charged him with burglary, stalking, intimidation of a victim and harassment.

Williams is in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $30,000.

