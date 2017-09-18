Lawsuit alleges sex scandal in Pennsylvania coroner’s office

The Associated Press Published:

A sex scandal at a coroner’s office in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains is generating two lawsuits and a police investigation into allegations that include sex at a death scene and stealing prescription drugs from the deceased.

Lurid claims about the Monroe County coroner’s office were laid out in recent court filings.

The allegations also include an extramarital affair in the woods, carried out during working hours, and showing co-workers cellphone photos of a lover’s male genitalia.

County prosecutors took the unusual step this week of announcing publicly they are looking into “allegations of misconduct.”

A fired deputy coroner is suing in federal court and another deputy has a similar county court lawsuit.

