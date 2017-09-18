How Trump’s advisers schooled him on globalism

Rex Tillerson
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the State Department in Washington. The Trump administration is poised to impose visa restrictions on four Asian and African nations refusing to take back their citizens who've been deported from the U.S. officials said Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Officials tell The Associated Press that President Donald Trump’s frequent questions about the value of diplomatic and military assets led his top advisers to lay out the case this summer for a robust U.S. presence around the world.

Top aides used charts and maps in a July briefing to try to persuade Trump to retain America’s global footprint. The effort was part of a push to counter so-called nationalist forces in the White House.

The results of that work will be on display this week when Trump attends his first U.N. General Assembly.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson organized the July session to lay out the case for maintaining far-flung outposts. They used charts and maps in a way the businessman-turned-politician would appreciate.

