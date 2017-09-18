Former U.S. Rep. Bill Goodling dies at 89

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Bill Goodling, a Republican congressman who represented central Pennsylvania in the U.S. House of Representatives for 26 years, died Sunday evening, his family announced.

He was 89.

Goodling was born in Loganville and grew up in York. He held teaching, coaching and administrative positions at various York County schools before he was elected in 1974 to the congressional seat previously held by his father, George Goodling.

Goodling served 13 terms in Congress – including eight years as the chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor – before retiring in 2001.

His 19th District included Adams and York counties and part of Cumberland County.

Arrangements are being handled by the Etzweiler Funeral home and will be announced upon completion.

The family requested that memorial contributions be made to the Bill and Hilda Teacher Scholarship Fund and sent in care of Jenni Goodling, 1520 Niles Road, York, PA 17403.