Eastern York Middle School evacuated for 2nd bomb threat in 2 days

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Eastern York Middle School was evacuated again Monday after a note found written on a restroom wall claimed a bomb was in the building.

All middle school students were safely moved to the high school at around 12:10 p.m., the school district said on its website.

Police searched the building and did not find anything suspicious. Students were dismissed at the regularly scheduled time.

The middle school was also evacuated Fridayfor a bomb threat found written on a restroom wall

Administrators said they plan to take additional measures to ensure the safety of students and staff. Until further notice, students will only be permitted to use restrooms located outside the main office. School staff will increase patrols throughout the building, and backpacks, gym bags, and purses will be searched.

