Eastern York Middle School evacuated for 2nd bomb threat in 2 days

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Eastern York Middle School was evacuated again Monday after a note found written on a restroom wall claimed a bomb was in the building.

All middle school students were safely moved to the high school at around 12:10 p.m., the school district said on its website.

Police officers have been called to the school to investigate.

Students will be dismissed at the regularly scheduled time.

Administrators said there is no reason for students to be picked up. If parents choose to pick up their children before regular dismissal, it will be considered unexcused.

The middle school was evacuated Friday, also for a bomb threat found written on a restroom wall

