Cumberland County to hold tire collection

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County will host its first tire collection event in nine years next month.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Cumberland County Service Center, at 310 Allen Road in Carlisle.

Pre-registration and pre-payment are required by Thursday, Oct. 12. Tires which have not been pre-registered will not be accepted.

To register and pay, contact Stephanie Larson at PA CleanWays at (724) 836-4121 ex.104 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Car and truck tires on or off the rim are $2 per tire, tractor-trailer tires are $7 per tire, and large agricultural tires are $25 per tire.

Tires used in commercial operations will not be accepted.