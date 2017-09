HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Interstate 283 in Dauphin County is closed due to a crash.

The crash on I-283 northbound in the area of Exit 2 (Route 441) in Swatara Township has closed all lanes.

Two tractor-trailers are involved and one driver was reportedly trapped, according to PennDOT.

The crash was first reported around 7:45 p.m.

