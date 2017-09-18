Coroner: Man dies weeks after York shooting

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Three-and-a-half weeks after a shooting that sent him to the hospital, a York man has died from his injuries.

According to the York County Coroner, 28-year-old Jamere Cherry died September 15 after complications from injuries sustained in a shooting in August.

The York City Police Department responded to a shooting on the 200 block of East Gas Avenue in York City on August 21.

Cherry was the victim of that shooting and was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, police released the names and photos of three suspects in relation to the shooting on East Gas Avenue and several other shootings.

No word on if police located the suspects.

The York County Coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday for Cherry’s official cause of death.

