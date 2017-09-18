Coroner IDs man who died in tractor accident

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County coroner has released the name of a man who died in a tractor accident over the weekend.

Marlyn Messersmith, 74, was ejected from the farm tractor and became pinned underneath it after he struck a tree Sunday afternoon.

Messersmith was working in a wooded area at his home in the 200 block of Ranch Road when the accident occurred, Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release.

The coroner’s office says Messersmith died of chest trauma.

